GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More than 100,000,000 people play the Powerball Lottery every year.

Glen Theide says he would share the wealth if he were to win.

“Well, first, I’d take the lump sum because I’m older, so I would not take the 30-year deal, and I think what I would do is help a lot of people out,” stated Theide.

The Powerball’s jackpot prize is up to $1.73 billion, the second largest in the game’s history.

James Thorpe is one of the millions participating and says the winner should donate to those less fortunate.

“I think if they do win, they should think about giving back, do not get greedy, and remember that God blesses everybody, so give back,” said Thorpe.

The odds of winning are 1-292,200,000.

Theide recommends hiring an expert to keep track of the funds.

“If you win, get a financial investment adviser and make sure you do it the right way because there are going to be a lot of people asking for help,” explained Thiede.

The winner is expected to be announced Wednesday night, but if no winner is declared, the grand prize will grow even higher.