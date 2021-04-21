Milwaukee Airport to welcome JetBlue in 2022, flights to Boston, New York

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – JetBlue will be starting service from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in the second quarter of 2022.

According to officials, the airline will offer nonstop flights to the following airports:

  • Boston Logan International Airport
  • New York/John F. Kennedy International Airport

“This is exciting news for travelers throughout Wisconsin. JetBlue is the largest domestic airline not already serving MKE, and this will be a fantastic option for passengers traveling to and from Milwaukee in 2022,” says Airport Director Brian Dranzik.

Flight schedules, aircraft type and launch dates are still being determined by JetBlue and will be announced later in the year.

“As more travelers return to the skies, we’ve taken a fresh look at our route map and identified new places where our award-winning service and low fares can help stimulate recovery and advance our focus city growth strategy in the Northeast,” says Andrea Lusso, vice president network planning, JetBlue.

