(WFRV) – A southeastern Wisconsin man, recently released from prison on extended supervision, pleaded guilty to sex trafficking two 15-year-old victims from Oshkosh and Green Bay and was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, 36-year-old Jaron Jay Jackson previously pled guilty to commercially sex trafficking two 15-year-old victims, and transporting child pornography.

Authorities say that Jackson, who lived in the Milwaukee area, was released from the Wisconsin prison system on extended supervision and left for Illinois, where he then reportedly began sex trafficking females.

The release notes that Jackson then enticed two 15-year-old ‘runaways’ from Oshkosh and Green Bay to meet him in Chicago-area hotels. According to court documents, Jackson posted ‘sexually provocative pictures’ of the victims as advertisements on sex-trafficking websites.

Clients of Jackson included people in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, and Minnesota. Jackson also reportedly engaged in sexual activity with one of the underage victims. Videos were recovered from Jackson’s phone after he was arrested by officers in Wisconsin.

Jackson was sentenced by Senior United States District Judge William C. Griesbach on November 9 to a total sentence of 20 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, and 25 years of sex offender registration.

Judge Griesbach emphasized the severity of Jackson’s crimes in targeting and exploiting minors, his aggravated criminal history, as well as the need for just punishment, to protect the public from Jackson, and to deter others from committing such offenses during the sentencing hearing.

The investigation was led by the Oshkosh Police Department and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation, with assistance from the Milwaukee Police Department and the FBI.

This case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

No other information was provided.