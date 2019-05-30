Milwaukee area social worker arrested for possession of child pornography

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) — A Milwaukee-area social worker has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

The FBI Milwaukee Child Exploitation Task Force, along with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, arrested 53-year-old Bernard J. Trokan of Merton, Wis.

According to officials, Trokan is a social worker with Waukesha County Department of Health and Human Services, assigned to the adolescent and family services division.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information involving the case, asking citizens to contact Detective Ross Seitz at 262-896-8042 with tips or complaints.

Trokan is set to appear in federal court in Milwaukee May 30.

The arrest was made without incident.