MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Milwaukee-based health and wellness company has announced that it will be permanently terminating dozens of employees due to the business ending its operations.

Healics Wellness, Inc., located at 8919 West Heather Avenue, made the announcement on November 4.

According to the Department of Workforce Development, Healics Wellness will be laying off 81 in-person and remote employees.

Those positions will be permanently eliminated roughly 60 days after the notice was released, putting that date on January 3, 2023.

The letter states that none of the affected employees are represented by a union and that the company will ensure that employees will be paid all earned wages and agreed-upon benefits at the time of their termination.