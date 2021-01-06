Milwaukee-based law firm’s lawyer who was involved with Trump’s call to Georgia official resigns

MILWAUKEE (AP) — An attorney with a Milwaukee-based law firm has resigned days after participating in a call in which President Donald Trump pressured Georgia’s state secretary to “find” enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s win in the state’s presidential election.
Foley & Lardner said Cleta Mitchell has resigned effective immediately.
Mitchell was a senior partner based in Washington. Foley & Lardner made a decision in November not to take on any clients involved in any matters related to the presidential election.
Mitchell has said she was acting as a volunteer.
