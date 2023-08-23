MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – With high temperatures in the forecast throughout most of Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Brewers are making a change to a game day policy as they attempt to help fans prepare for the heat in Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins.

In a post on Twitter, now known as X, the Brewers stated they are making a temporary change to the team’s standard carry-in policy for drinks during Wednesday’s game.

Fans will now be allowed to carry in bottles of any size as long as the bottles are clear,made of plastic, and non-alcoholic. There is reportedly no limit on the number of bottles per person that can be brought in.

The Brewers also mention that the roof at American Family Field will be open, however, cooling rooms will be available throughout the Terrace level of the stadium and additional EMS crews will be onsite to assist as needed.

“Brewers fans are accustomed to spending Wisconsin summer days in the sun, and we want to make sure that everyone has an enjoyable experience tomorrow at American Family Field.” Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President – Business Operations

Schlesinger also says that fans who attend the game are encouraged to wear a hat, wear sunscreen, drink plenty of water, and take breaks in the shade both before the game, if tailgating, and during the game.

Wednesday’s game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Minnesota Twins is set to have first pitch at 1:10 p.m. in Milwaukee.

Fans can find and buy tickets at brewers.com and by calling or visiting the American Family Field Box Office.