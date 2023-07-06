MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers have announced plans to celebrate 30 years of the Famous Racing Sausages at their game Friday, July 7, against the Cincinnati Reds.

According to a release from the Brewers, team officials say the Famous Sauage Race, which ran for the first time on June 27, 1993, is the first-ever live-action mascot race in Major League Baseball.

It originally started in the 1990s as a dot-matrix digital display on the scoreboard at Milwaukee County Stadium. It showed just three sausages, The Bratwurst, The Polish, and The Italian, running towards County Stadium with a backdrop of Milwaukee behind them.

Brewers officials say it was graphic designer, Michael Dillon, who first pitched the idea to have it be a live-action race, and later in the 90’s The Hot Dog was added to the race before The Chorizo, in 2007, rounded out the group of five that still run at home games today.

The release from the Brewers says fans will get their chance to celebrate the sausages at the game on Friday. There will be a pregame ceremony to honor the sausages and Michael Dillon is throwing out a ceremonial first pitch.

The Sausage race itself during the game will feature the original three sausages running the race with The Hot Dog and The Chorizo holding the finish line.

The Brewers say that fans will be able to further celebrate the sausages with photo opportunities, games, giveaways, and coloring sheets for kids at the plaza near the Home Plate Gate. The Sausage that wins the in-game race will also do a second photoshoot during the 7th inning in the UScellular Power Playground.

All ticketed fans will also reportedly receive a coupon from Johnsonville for a buy one, get one free pack of Johnsonville smoked or cooked sausages.

The game against the Reds on Friday is scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m. Those hoping to be in attendance and get to participate in the celebration festivities can buy tickets here.