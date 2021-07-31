Milwaukee Brewers update American Family Field bag policy

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers announced an update to the American Family Field bag policy currently in place.

According to the Brewers, effective Monday, August 2, clear single-compartment bags 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or smaller, and one-gallon clear zip-lock bags will be allowed into the ballpark. 

Officials remind guests that any bags or luggage larger than 9″ x 5″ x 2″ and all multi-zip or multi-compartment bags are prohibited in the stadium. However, the Brewers note that exceptions will be made for diaper bags and backpacks used for ADA or medical reasons.

American Family Field Permitted Bags American Family Field Prohibited Bags
Clutches / WristletsBackpacks
Clear, Single-Compartment BagsDrawstring Bags
Clear, Single-Compartment BagsTote Bags
Diaper BagsLaptop Bags
Bags Used for ADA or Medical ReasonsSoft-Sided Cooler Bags
Purses
Duffle Bags
For the full bag policy, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

