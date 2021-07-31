Milwaukee Brewers update American Family Field bag policy

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers announced an update to the American Family Field bag policy currently in place.

According to the Brewers, effective Monday, August 2, clear single-compartment bags 12″ x 6″ x 12″ or smaller, and one-gallon clear zip-lock bags will be allowed into the ballpark.

Officials remind guests that any bags or luggage larger than 9″ x 5″ x 2″ and all multi-zip or multi-compartment bags are prohibited in the stadium. However, the Brewers note that exceptions will be made for diaper bags and backpacks used for ADA or medical reasons.