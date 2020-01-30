Milwaukee brewery to expand distribution into Northeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Milwaukee-based craft brewery is preparing to bring its beer into Northeast Wisconsin and launch events have been planned to celebrate.

Third Space Brewing has decided to expand its distribution after establishing a fan base in the southern portion of the state.

Residents in Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Outagamie, Sheboygan, Winnebago, and portions of Waushara and Waupaca counties will see Third Space beer within the coming months.

The brewery says it will roll out the launch in stages beginning with the greater Fox Valley, Sheboygan, and the surrounding counties in the first week of February 2020.

Brown County will follow in mid-February with Door and Kewaunee counties seeing distribution in March 2020.

Third Space says fan favorites include Happy Place Midwest Pale Ale, Upward Spiral IPA, and Unite the Clans Scottish Ale, the Great American Beer Festival 2017 gold and 2018 and 2019 silver medal-winning beer in the Rye Beer category.

A series of events will take place throughout Northeast Wisconsin to celebrate Third Space’s expansion. The events will offer the community a chance to sample Third Space’s favorites and meet the brewery’s founders as well as some special Third Space brews at each event. Here is a list of area launch events:

Thursday, February 6: Milwaukee Burger Company in Appleton 5:30-7:30 p.m. & Lion’s Tail Brewery in Neenah 5-8 p.m. (including a collaboration beer release)

In addition to these events, Third Space will host samplings at select retails locations including several Festival Foods locations, Woodman’s in Green Bay, and Wine Cellar in De Pere.

“We are excited to meet the growing demand for our beer in the Northeastern portion of the state,” said Third Space Brewing Co-Founder, Andy Gehl.

This won’t be Third Space’s first time distributing in Green Bay. The brewery has self-distributed its popular Happy Place Midwest Pale Ale to Lambeau Field and two other properties in the stadium and Titletown District.

In addition to these northward expansions, Third Space will expand its brewing operations in 2020 with the purchase of two new 90-barrel fermentation tanks and a 90-barrel brite tank.

Third Space Beer Garden | Courtesy Third Space

These additions, along with the new canning line and centrifuge Third Space commissioned in late 2019, will allow the brewery to increase its capacity from 12,000 barrels per year to over 15,000 barrels per year.

Last year, Third Space sold about 8,700 barrels and expects to sell close to 12,000 barrels in 2020 with the help of its expansion.

“We are making significant investments in our production capabilities and our quality assurance program to ensure we are putting out the highest quality product as we continue to expand,” reported Third Space Brewing’s Co-Founder and Brewmaster, Kevin Wright.

Third Space opened in September 2016.