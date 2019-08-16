Milwaukee Bucks and MFD collaborate for charity

The Milwaukee Bucks and Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) unveiled a limited edition co-branded T-shirt, available now at the Bucks Pro Shop inside Fiserv Forum and at select Milwaukee-area fire stations.

All proceeds from T-shirt sales will benefit the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation and MFD. The co-branded unisex T-shirt is available in adult sizes small, medium, large, XL and XXL.

“The Bucks are proud to team with the Milwaukee Fire Department on this winning initiative,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “We encourage Bucks fans to support the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation and Milwaukee Fire Department by purchasing this collaborative T-shirt.”

“The Milwaukee Fire Department is thrilled to join forces with the Milwaukee Bucks in a combined effort to give back to the community,” said Milwaukee Fire Chief Mark A. Rohlfing. “By merging the Bucks and Milwaukee Fire Department brands, we can amplify our collective goodwill to help support two great causes.”

Feigin and Rohlfing unveiled the T-shirt this morning at MFD Station Two, the fire station that services Fiserv Forum and Deer District.

For a complete list of Milwaukee-area fire stations selling the T-shirt visit www.bucks.com/mfd.