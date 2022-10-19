MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – With the National Basketball Association (NBA) season officially underway as of Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks unveiled a new menu of food and beverage options available at the Fiserv Forum.

The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill will have new locations at sections 106, 116, and 221, serving burgers, chicken tenders, and a brand new Beyond Burger.

Another new addition to the Fiserv Forum is Lumpia City. The locally-owned business will now have a location at section 209 serving fusion lumpia.

All potato lovers should head over to section 207 for the brand new Taters Only, serving loaded baked potatoes.

Pizza stands inside the Fiserv Forum will be using a new recipe this season along with offering a new caesar salad.

Klement’s will have its rotational hot dogs and brats at the Klement’s Test Kitchen. You can find that in section 209 as the sausages will rotate throughout the season.

The Laughing Taco will have a new Al Pastor taco, presented by Lucia inside Jockey Club.

Fiserv Forum is getting a massive upgrade to its suites menu which will feature a new dessert cart that includes cakesicles and cookies from Whisk Chick alongside many other delicious items.

It’s not just the dessert that got an upgrade, as the suites will also offer a Pan-Pacific menu that includes Mongolian beef, sesame chicken, and a tofu board.

As for the drinks, adult beverages have changed drastically. Michelob ULTRA, Budweiser, Bud Light, NÜTRL, and Cutwater will be available to those over the age of 21.

As part of the Bucks’ new marketing partnership with Beechwood Sales & Service, new bars have been built at the Fiserv Forum including the ULTRA Club on the Upper Concourse.

Finally, Casamigos will have a new space at the Fiserv Forum on the Upper Concourse that will open later in the season that will feature a Casamigos Drink of the Game. The Drink of the Game will be available at the portable cocktail bar at section 115 and any premium bar location beginning on October 22.

The Milwaukee Bucks will open their season on the road in Philadelphia against the 76ers on Thursday, before their home opener at the Fiserv Forum on October 22 against the Houston Rockets.