Milwaukee construction barrel washes up in Mich., tours city of Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WFRV) — A construction barrel from Milwaukee washed up on the shores of Muskegon, Mich. earlier this week and it got a full tour of the city.

The City of Muskegon Government Facebook page shared pictures of Darrel the Barrel at icon points in Muskegon.

We had a visitor wash up on our shore at Pere Marquette all the way from The City of Milwaukee! Help us welcome Darrel… Posted by City of Muskegon Government on Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Darrel washed up in Muskegon on Monday. Community members were asked for places for Darrel to visit.

On Wednesday, pictures were posted of Darrel visiting artwork throughout Muskegon.

“Darrel the Barrel may not be beautiful himself, but he does enjoy looking at lovely art.”

Darrel the Barrel may not be beautiful himself, but he does enjoy looking at lovely artwork. He toured some favorites… Posted by City of Muskegon Government on Wednesday, October 9, 2019

There is no word yet on where Darrel will go next.