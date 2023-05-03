MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating what appears to be a homicide incident on State Highway 145.

According to a release, the Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred a “short while ago” on STH-145 near the southbound 76th Street offramp.

One man is dead after appearing to be shot. The shots are believed to be fired from another vehicle on the highway.

A woman riding with the victim was uninjured during the incident.

The southbound lanes of STH-145 have been temporarily closed while the investigation continues. All southbound traffic is detoured off the highway to 107th Street.

No other details are available and Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.