MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) — The Milwaukee County Zoo welcomed a giraffe calf Saturday evening.

The calf marks the third calf born at the Zoo in the last three years.

According to the zoo, the male calf was born to mom, Ziggy, and dad, Bahatika, also known as Baha.

This is Ziggy and Baha’s third calf together: Tafari was born in 2015 and Kazi was born in 2017.

After the calf’s first exam, veterinarians have recorded a weight of about 152 pounds and a height of about 5 feet 4 inches tall.