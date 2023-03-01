MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in Winnebago County worked together to apprehend a homicide suspect out of Milwaukee following a brief pursuit.

According to the Menasha Police Department, officers in Neenah conducted a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle around 11:15 p.m. on February 28.

The release states the Neenah Police Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department requested the assistance of the Menasha Police Department after the homicide suspect fled into Menasha after the attempted traffic stop.

Menasha PD successfully used ‘stop sticks’ and took over the pursuit of the suspect as it continued at a ‘very low rate of speed.’

The Wisconsin State Patrol then executed a PIT Maneuver to permanently disable the vehicle in the 600 block of Appleton Road. That is when the suspect reportedly ignored commands and fled on foot.

According to the release, the suspect allegedly continued to ‘actively resist,’ leading to Menasha Officers utilizing a taser to safely take the suspect into custody.

Officers say that a handgun and ‘other evidence’ was recovered from the suspect and the scene.

The suspect was turned over to the Milwaukee Police Department for their investigation after being evaluated by medical personnel.

Menasha PD has referred charges to the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office for Felony Fleeing and Eluding, and Resisting and Obstructing an Officer, the release states.

The Menasha Police Department was assisted by the:

Neenah Police Department

Fox Crossing Police Department

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department

Wisconsin State Patrol

Milwaukee Police Department

No additional information was provided.