MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – After releasing their first album in the last five years, the acclaimed rock band Nickelback, is bringing their newly announced ‘Get Rollin’ Tour’ to Wisconsin.

Nickleback released their new album, Get Rollin’ back in November and it debuted at #2 across the Current Rock, Alternative, Hard Music, and Digital Album charts.

The band is of course no stranger to topping charts with songs like “How You Remind Me,” Photograph,” and other singles all holding top spots on the Billboard 100 in the past.

Joining them on tour is the country platinum artist, Brantley Gilbert, and country singer Josh Ross. Gilbert is a country grassroots singer from Georgia and has released back-to-back platinum albums. Ross independently released a top 5 charting song “First Taste of Gone” and has over 32 million global streams of his live streams on social media.

The ‘Get Rollin’ Tour’ will come to the American Family Amphitheater in Milwaukee on August 5.

Tickets for the tour go on sale starting Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m.