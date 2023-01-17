BRYON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Milwaukee man was taken into custody in Fond du Lac County after a nearly ten-mile chase across multiple highways.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office released information about a police chase that resulted in the arrest of a felon on Tuesday morning. On January 17 around 12:45 a.m., a vehicle was seen speeding on I-41 in the town of Byron.

When a deputy turned on his emergency lights and siren, the driver reportedly ran through a stop sign at an exit ramp and got back onto I-41. The vehicle’s license plate did not belong to any vehicle when it was run through the Department of Transportation records.

Eventually, a pit maneuver was done to cause the suspect vehicle to lose control. Deputies were able to block the vehicle’s path and immobilize it. This reportedly happened on the bridge over I-41.

Authorities say the suspect refused to exit the vehicle. Deputies helped him exit the vehicle through the driver-side window and he was taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as a 26-year-old from Milwaukee and was found to be on felony probation for Hit and Run Causing Injury and First-Degree Reckless Endanger Safety – Use of a Dangerous Weapon. He reportedly had an active warrant through the Wisconsin Community Corrections.

The chase covered about 9.5 miles, and the Wisconsin State Patrol helped at the end of the pursuit. The suspect vehicle had ‘significant’ damage from the pit maneuver.

Two Fond du Lac County cruisers received minor damage from the incident. There were no reported injuries to deputies.