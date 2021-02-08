Milwaukee man arrested in Fond du Lac for fourth OWI

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol stopped a vehicle for speed on I-41 southbound near mile marker 105, and multiple charges were referred.

According to authorities, 35-year-old Floyd Matlock, from Milwaukee, was arrested on Feb. 8 around 1:00 a.m. Matlock showed signs of possible drug activity and impairment.

After doing a field sobriety test and an investigation it was determined Matlock was under the influence. Matlock was arrested for operating while under the influence, which was his fourth offense.

The passenger was a 30-year-old woman from Milwaukee, and had charges referred for possession of marijuana.

Authorities say a gun was located in the vehicle as well.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.