FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Milwaukee man arrested in Fond du Lac for fourth OWI

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol stopped a vehicle for speed on I-41 southbound near mile marker 105, and multiple charges were referred.

According to authorities, 35-year-old Floyd Matlock, from Milwaukee, was arrested on Feb. 8 around 1:00 a.m. Matlock showed signs of possible drug activity and impairment.

After doing a field sobriety test and an investigation it was determined Matlock was under the influence. Matlock was arrested for operating while under the influence, which was his fourth offense.

The passenger was a 30-year-old woman from Milwaukee, and had charges referred for possession of marijuana.

Authorities say a gun was located in the vehicle as well.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Digital Exclusive: WIAA Boys Basketball Regional Brackets

Wrestlers punch tickets to state at sectionals

Bay Port boys ready for state swim meet

UW-Oshkosh women, men drop openers to UW-Platteville

UW-Oshkosh men and women's basketball teams open season, finally

Sheboygan Co-Op Hockey remembers Will Johnson