OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 62-year-old man from Milwaukee was arrested just before noon on Sunday on I-41 in Oshkosh for a 4th OWI offense.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP), Ricardo Hughes was stopped by a WSP Trooper at 11:30 a.m. on July 30 on I-41 north, just south of Ripple Avenue.

The trooper reportedly noticed signs of impairment and Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were conducted. As a result of the tests, Hughes was arrested for OWI, Fourth Offense.

Authorities say Hughes was taken and released to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Jail Division.

No other details were provided.