Milwaukee man convicted for role in Fond du Lac overdose death

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – After a five-day jury trial in Fond du Lac County, a Milwaukee man was convicted for his role in the death of Austin Vande Zande back in March 2020.

According to authorities, 29-year-old Sonny Lawrence was convicted of First Degree Reckless Homicide – Party to a crime. Lawrence played a role in delivering fentanyl which led to the death of Vande Zande.

Vande Zande reportedly overdosed and died on March 27 in Fond du Lac. Lawrence was from Milwaukee and was the source of fentanyl. Lawrence was the second person charged in the death of Vande Zande, and the first person to be convicted.

“My heart goes out to the family and friends of Austin and I ask that you keep them in your prayers as they continue to mourn his death. Families have been devastated by the deadly effects of fentanyl and 2020 was a tragic record year in Fond du Lac County for overdose deaths,” said District Attorney Eric Toney.

Lawrence faces up to 25 years of initial prison confinement and 15 years of extended supervision and/or a fine up to $100,000 at sentencing. A sentencing date has not been set.

The Fond du Lac Police Department led the investigation.

