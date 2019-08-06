UPDATE: Victim of Outagamie Co. crash identified

TUESDAY 8/6/19 1:37 p.m.

TOWN OF CENTER, Wis. (WFRV) — Officials have released the name of the Milwaukee man who died in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening.

Outagamie County officials say 63-year-old Jesus Flores lost control of his SUV on CTH A between Center Valley Road and Krueger Road and was struck by another vehicle.

Flores was transported to a local hospital where he died from multiple blunt force injuries.

The driver from the second vehicle, a 51-year-old Black Creek man was also transported to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department.

