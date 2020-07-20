FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Milwaukee man formally charged for Neenah homicide

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The man arrested in connection with a late June homicide in Neenah has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.

On Saturday, July 18, Neenah Police announced 34-year-old Donald Billings of Milwaukee had been arrested a day earlier in Milwaukee. On June 29, one week after Adam Baith was found shot to death in his Neenah home, Neenah Police identified Billings as a suspect.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by WFRV Local 5, Billings and Baith had been “taking and playing pool” together at a bar on the night of Baith’s death.

If convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, Billings could be sentenced to imprisonment for life. Court records show he is scheduled to make his initial appearance Monday afternoon.

