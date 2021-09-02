Milwaukee man gets probation after attempting to smuggle cellphone to inmate

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Milwaukee man was sentenced to 12 months probation after getting caught trying to smuggle a cellphone to an inmate.

According to the Office of the District Attorney, on August 15, a Mailroom Officer at Fox Lake Correctional inspected an envelope addressed to an inmate that contained a rectangular metal object.

After running the envelope through an x-ray machine, the officer discovered the object was in fact a cellphone. The envelope reportedly had the return address of a Milwaukee law firm in a suspected unsuccessful attempt to keep the package from being opened by prison officials.

After further investigation, 54-year-old Steven Robertson of Milwaukee was sentenced to 12 months of probation for Delivery of Illegal Articles to Inmate.

“The general public may not understand that a cell phone is one of the most dangerous things to smuggle into a prison. It becomes the means by which inmates arrange to have drugs and even weapons smuggled in from the outside. It even allows prisoners to direct illegal enterprises out in the community from the confines of the prison,” shared Managing Attorney Robert Barrington.