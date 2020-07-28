Milwaukee man in custody following Fond du Lac County high-speed pursuit

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody after a high-speed pursuit in Fond du Lac County on Monday.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says the pursuit began on Interstate 41 near Highway 151 around 10:30 p.m. A deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for an excessive speed violation.

The driver did not stop for the deputy and exited onto Highway 151 traveling northbound at a high rate of speed.

Fond du Lac Sheriff’s deputies were setting up to deploy tire deflation devices when the vehicle exited on Highway 23 traveling eastbound. Authorities say the pursuing deputy conducted a pursuit intervention technique, or a PIT, which was successful.

Despite the PIT, the driver traveled west in the eastbound lane on Highway 23 in the City of Fond du Lac. The driver then pulled the vehilce into a parking lot and attempted to continue evading authorities. Deputies were able to locate a backpack the driver had thrown out of his vehicle.

Authorities say the vehicle continued over a curb and began traveling westbound on Johnson Street at a high rate of speed.

City of Fond du Lac Police set up tire deflation devices near National Avenue. After passing National Avenue, the vehicle stopped in the roadway. Authorities say the vehicle had two flat driver’s side tires, but it is unknown if the tire deflation devices caused this or the suspect’s reckless driving.

The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken into custody without further incident. He is being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail on charges of Fleeing/Eluding an Officer, First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, multiple drug-related charges and was issued multiple traffic citations.

The suspect vehicle and a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s squad car were minorly damaged during the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office says the pursuit lasted about eight miles and no injuries were reported.

