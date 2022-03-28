FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – District Attorney Eric Toney has announced the sentencing of a Milwaukee man who was convicted for his role in the death of Austin Vande Zande.

According to a release, Sonny Lawrence was sentenced to 11 years of initial confinement and 15 years of extended supervision for a bifurcated prison term of 26 years. Lawrence was previously convicted of First Degree Reckless Homicide.

“No parent should have to bury their child but too many families have experienced this tragedy from fentanyl poisoning. Fentanyl continues to destroy families at record rates and we will continue to aggressively prosecute those responsible for dealing poison into our communities, including Milwaukee drug dealers like Sonny Lawrence,” said Toney.

Fond du Lac County officials say they have experienced nearly 50 fentanyl-related overdose deaths from 2020 through 2021. In comparison, there were around 16 fentanyl-related overdose deaths from 2007 to 2019.

This case was investigated by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department with assistance from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, Oak Creek Police Department, and the Lake Winnebago Area MEG Drug Unit.

“The dedication of the officers allowed us to identify, convict, and send to prison two individuals in the chain of delivery that resulted in the victim’s death,” said Toney.