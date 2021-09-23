Milwaukee man sentenced to prison after incident at Ashwaubenon hotel

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Milwaukee man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison after he was caught with heroin and a firearm in Ashwaubenon.

According to court records, 35-year-old Leroy Spinks was sentenced to prison for possession with the intent to distribute over 70 grams of heroin and for possessing a firearm in furtherance of his drug crime.

Back in May of 2020, Ashwaubenon Public Safety Officers responded to a local hotel for a reported disturbance in one of the rooms. Authorities determined that Spinks was one of the people involved and found him in a car leaving the hotel parking lot.

When officers searched Spinks’ car they found a large bag in the center console with separate baggies with heroin inside them. The baggies had 22.2 and 50.4 grams of heroin.

In addition to the drugs, a loaded 24-round magazine and a loaded black Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun were in the car. Inside the trunk were additional paraphernalia that indicated drug distribution.

Photo courtesy of Brown County Jail

Spinks later pled guilty to two federal offenses related to the incident. Following Spinks’ prison sentence he will have six years of supervised release.

Senior U.S. District Judge William Griesbach mentioned the serious nature of Spinks’ offense as well as the fact that Spinks was serving a term of federal supervision after he was convicted of having a firearm while a felon.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.