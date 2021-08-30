Milwaukee PD looking for suspect after 12-year-old killed, 8-year-old injured

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are investigating the homicide of a 12-year-old boy who died after suffering blunt force trauma.

An 8-year-old was also injured Sunday and taken to the hospital.

A number of neighbors, including Lewis Williams, told reporters a hammer was apparently used to inflict the injuries.

Williams said he overheard the younger boy talking at the scene and describing how the assailant tried to hit him with a hammer, too.

Police say they are searching for a known suspect.

An autopsy by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to be done Monday.