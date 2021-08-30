Milwaukee PD looking for suspect after 12-year-old killed, 8-year-old injured

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are investigating the homicide of a 12-year-old boy who died after suffering blunt force trauma.

An 8-year-old was also injured Sunday and taken to the hospital.

A number of neighbors, including Lewis Williams, told reporters a hammer was apparently used to inflict the injuries.

Williams said he overheard the younger boy talking at the scene and describing how the assailant tried to hit him with a hammer, too.

Police say they are searching for a known suspect.

An autopsy by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to be done Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Xceptional Athlete: Hortonville QB Sam Dodd

HS Football: Neenah, Hortonville & Kimberly finish off wins in resumed games

High School Sports Xtra: Reedsville & Brillion cruise to wins, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: FRCC and FVA

High School Sports Xtra: Game of the Week - Neenah vs. Menasha

Appleton native makes history, hired by Gamblers as first-ever on-ice female coach in USHL history