Milwaukee police fatally shoot man they say refused orders

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police fatally shot a man they say was armed with a handgun and refused commands to drop it, making him the third person killed by police in the city in the last 10 days.

Insp. Willie Murphy says officers tried to pull the man over for driving recklessly in the Sherman Park neighborhood shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday.

The driver fled, crashed his vehicle about a mile away and took off running. Murphy says two officers fired their guns after the man refused to drop his gun.

Murphy declined to answer questions about whether the man pointed the gun at officers or whether he shot at officers, saying the shooting was under investigation.

The two officers involved in the shooting are:

31-year-old man with over three years of service

29-year-old man with over four years of service

The investigation is ongoing, Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.