Milwaukee Police officer injured, one suspect dead following overnight incident

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – An officer is recovering after being shot during an overnight incident in Milwaukee.

According to Local 5 affiliate CBS 58, officers with the Milwaukee Police Department attempted to stop a reckless driver around 1 a.m. The car reportedly fled, and crashed a short distance away.

Three suspects then ran from the vehicle and police pursued them on foot. Authorities say one of the suspects fired at two officers, hitting one.

The injured officer is in stable condition at a Milwaukee-area hospital.

CBS 58 reports that two suspects were taken into custody following the foot pursuit. Neither were injured.

At around 2 a.m., Milwaukee Police say they found the suspect who fired at police with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound. A gun was reportedly recovered at the scene.

CBS 58 says the injured officer and his partner are both 33-year-old and have been with Milwaukee Police for a year and a half. Both have been placed on administrative duty.

