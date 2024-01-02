MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee police officer was shot, suffering a non-fatal wound, during an hours-long standoff Tuesday with a man holed up in a house, the city’s police chief said.

The injured officer, a 38-year-old man with more than 16 years of experience, was shot when the suspect opened fire on police at the rear of the home, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said during a news briefing.

“His injuries were non-fatal and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment,” Norman said.

A second officer suffered a minor injury but did not require treatment, Norman said. The officers’ names haven’t been released.

The suspect, a 25-year-old man, eventually surrendered and was taken into custody, the chief said. Charges will be referred to prosecutors. The suspect’s name wasn’t immediately released.

A gun was recovered at the scene, Norman said.

The officers were among those responding to a domestic violence call that evolved into the suspect firing shots at police, first at the front of the home and then at the rear, he said.

No one was struck by police gunfire, he said.

Four children were in the home at the time and were released by the suspect before his surrender, Norman said.