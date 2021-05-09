Milwaukee police providing locks for Kia, Hyundai owners

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are providing free steering wheel locks to residents who own some models of Kias and Hyundais.

Police say those vehicles increasing have been targeted by thieves. 

The Journal Sentinel reports Milwaukee residents who can provide proof of ownership can contact any Milwaukee police district to receive a lock.

The effort is made possible by a donation from the Milwaukee Police Foundation and O’Reilly Auto Parts.

The wheel locks are reserved for Kias models from 2011 or later and Hyundais models from 2015 or later.

