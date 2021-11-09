Milwaukee Police seeking homicide suspect, believed to have ties to Appleton

(WFRV)- The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the community’s help in locating a suspect they believe to be connected to a homicide investigation that occurred in October of this year.

The MPD is asking members of the Appleton area for assistance as authorities believe the individual may have connections to the area.

The homicide originally occurred on Saturday, October 2, in the 1800 block of W. Walnut Street in Milwaukee just before 10 p.m. The man had a handgun, which he fired multiple times at the victim, which authorities believed led to their death.

According to the MPD’s release, the male suspect is described as a short-haired African American. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt, black Nike shorts, and white shoes with a black Nike logo. He is believed to have a dark-colored backpack as well.

Appleton Police released information about the incident on Tuesday, November 9, asking the local community to help in the investigation.

If you or someone you know has relevant information they are asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or if a person wishes to remain anonymous they can submit information via Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips (8477)

There is no further information available at this time. Local Five will update this story when new details emerge.