Milwaukee’s Deer District set to become Fear District this fall

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) — From Sept. 26 to Nov. 3, Deer District in Fiserv Forum will transform into Fear District, featuring haunted houses, scary movies in the Beer Garden, interactive games, ghoulish food and beverages, and more.

Entry into Fear District is free, but tickets are required for the haunted houses. These tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Fiserv Forum Ticket Office or by clicking here.

Games, food, and beverages will be sold separately.

Fear District will be open the following days between Sept. 26 and Nov. 3:

Thursdays from 6 to 10 p.m.

Fridays from 6 to 11 p.m.

Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sundays from 2 to 8 p.m.

Deer District says the events will be family-friendly prior to 6 p.m. on weekends, featuring the haunted houses, face-painting, Halloween-themed games, and themed food and beverage options.

When night falls, Fear District will offer scares, themed bars, and ghoulish entertainment, including free Halloween movies in The Beer Garden on Thursdays starting at 7 p.m.

Here is the movie schedule:

“Halloween” on Oct. 3

“Texas Chainsaw Massacre” on Oct. 10

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” on Oct. 17

“Scream” on Oct. 24

“Friday the 13th” on Oct. 31

Attendees will be able to visit three 3,600-square-foot attractions on the plaza at Fiserv Forum:

Vampire Village, where guests must escape the bite of the vampire as they wander through the tombs.

Dead Man’s Wharf, where participants will walk the plank with the Buccaneers of Fear.

Scare Acres, where attendees will bear the frights of the farm. Each destination will feature themed games and free photo stations.

For more about Deer District, click here. For more about Fear District, click here.