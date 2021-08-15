Milwaukee’s Summerfest offers COVID-19 refunds

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Officials organizing Milwaukee’s signature summer music festival are offering ticket refunds for people who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Officials who run Summerfest announced on Tuesday that attendees will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get through the gates.
With support from the City of Milwaukee Health Department, full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results will be required to attend Summerfest 2021, including the Wednesday Weekend Preview concerts held at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.– Summer Fest – on 2021 Entry Protocal
The festival is set to run on the first three weekends in September with multiple safety measures in place including:
- Increased hand sanitizer stations on-site
- Dedicated cleaning crews ill conduct frequent cleanings in high touch areas
- Overnight deep-cleaning procedures with dedicated crews
- Cashless transactions
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that festival officials announced late Friday that anyone seeking a refund must file a request with their original point of purchase online or at the festival box office by Monday. Processing of refunds could take up to a week.