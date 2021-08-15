Milwaukee’s Summerfest offers COVID-19 refunds

**FILE** People arrive for the opening day of Summerfest Thursday, June 29, 2006, in Milwaukee. Summerfest is the world’s largest music festival, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. Every year, 800,000 to 1 million people pack its 75 acres to air out their bulging midriffs, drink beer after beer from plastic cups and go half deaf from listening to all types of music while dancing on picnic tables, steel benches and open-air seats. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Officials organizing Milwaukee’s signature summer music festival are offering ticket refunds for people who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Officials who run Summerfest announced on Tuesday that attendees will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to get through the gates.

With support from the City of Milwaukee Health Department, full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results will be required to attend Summerfest 2021, including the Wednesday Weekend Preview concerts held at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. – Summer Fest – on 2021 Entry Protocal

The festival is set to run on the first three weekends in September with multiple safety measures in place including:

Increased hand sanitizer stations on-site

Dedicated cleaning crews ill conduct frequent cleanings in high touch areas

Overnight deep-cleaning procedures with dedicated crews

Cashless transactions

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that festival officials announced late Friday that anyone seeking a refund must file a request with their original point of purchase online or at the festival box office by Monday. Processing of refunds could take up to a week.