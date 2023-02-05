Termination of Employment on an office desk.

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A mineral and mining technology manufacturer in southcentral Wisconsin has announced the permanent end to its manufacturing and distribution services at its facility.

In a letter sent to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) from Weir Slurry Group, it states that roughly 115 employees from its South Stoughton Road facility in Madison will be laid off.

Officials with the company say that layoffs for impacted employees will begin on December 31, 2023, and will be completed no later than June 30, 2024.

According to the letter provided, employees are not represented by a workers’ union and do not have bumping rights.

No additional information was provided by Weir Slurry Group.