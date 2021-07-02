Mini-bike abandoned in FDL County Sheriff’s Office parking lot, looking for owner

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of an abandoned non-street-legal mini-bike that was left in the Sheriff’s Office parking lot.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, during the weekend of June 18, a call was received regarding an abandoned item in the Sheriff’s Office parking lot. The parking lot is located near Western Avenue and Macy Street in Fond du Lac.

The item was a gas-powered mini-bike that would not be street legal. The bike has no registration information, and the authorities are looking to return the bike to the rightful owner.

The bike has unique identifying information that the owner would be required to provide in order to retrieve the bike.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the owner to call 920-929-3390.