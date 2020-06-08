Mini Mural Project brings ‘creative energy’ to downtown Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh’s first outdoor art gallery opened for visitors over the weekend.

The Mini Mural Project features the work of 20 local artists. Murals were installed overnight on Friday by volunteers.

Throughout Saturday, people were out and about enjoying the public art.

“We just came down for the murals,” Shannon Lett of Oshkosh told WFRV Local 5. “We thought it would be a nice walk and enjoy some of our local artists’ creations.”

“It makes the downtown look really nice, it brings a creative energy to our downtown,” Rita Darabosh, also of Oshkosh, said.

Each mural was installed on wall space throughout downtown, which was donated by local businesses.

Here’s a look at where you can find the murals:

