FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Mini Mural Project brings ‘creative energy’ to downtown Oshkosh

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Oshkosh’s first outdoor art gallery opened for visitors over the weekend.

The Mini Mural Project features the work of 20 local artists. Murals were installed overnight on Friday by volunteers.

Throughout Saturday, people were out and about enjoying the public art.

The latest Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5

“We just came down for the murals,” Shannon Lett of Oshkosh told WFRV Local 5. “We thought it would be a nice walk and enjoy some of our local artists’ creations.”

“It makes the downtown look really nice, it brings a creative energy to our downtown,” Rita Darabosh, also of Oshkosh, said.

Each mural was installed on wall space throughout downtown, which was donated by local businesses.

Here’s a look at where you can find the murals:

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"