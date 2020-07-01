Minimum wage increase part of new laws going into effect in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WFRV) – An increase to Illinois’ minimum wage is among the new laws going into effect in Wisconsin’s southern neighbor.

According to sister station WGN, the minimum wage is now at $10 an hour. This increase is the second at the state level this year.

In Chicago, the minimum wage has now increased to $14 an hour. Chicago workers will get $13.50 an hour if they are employed at a small business with only four to 20 employees. Businesses with 21 or more employees will get $14 an hour.

WGN reports that along with the raise, workers will also be entitled to know their work schedule 10 days in advance. Any changes to the scheduled would come with extra pay.

Meanwhile, the state’s gas tax went up .7 cents under a new formula tying increase to the rate of inflation.

Illinois already banned distracted driving, but now your license can be revoked or suspended if distracted driving causes great bodily harm or worse, according to WGN.

All public schools in Illinois must teach students about contributions by LGBTQ leaders by the time they graduate eighth grade.

