Minivan crashes into tractor-trailer in Sheboygan County, two dead

(WFRV) – Two people who were inside a Dodge Grand Caravan died after they hit the trailer of a tractor-trailer in Sheboygan County.

According to the Wisconsin State Police, on Sept. 30 around 7:20 a.m., authorities responded to State Highway 23 at County Trunk Highway TT in Sheboygan County. Early investigation shows that a Dodge Grand Caravan was driving eastbound and hit the trailer of a northbound tractor-trailer.

Both the driver and passenger inside the Dodge died. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation and the identities of the two people who died were not released.

