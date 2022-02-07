Minn. man charged with aiming laser pointer at planes while in Wis.

A laser pen is demonstrated in a Nov. 20, 1998 photo. Urged by police and Cub Scouts, California Assemblyman Scott Wildman wants to make it a crime to shine laser pointers in the eyes of police officers. Some cities have already banned the popular red-light pointers, which can be bought for as little as $12. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

(WFRV) – A man from Minnesota could be facing prison time for allegedly aiming a laser pointer at multiple planes while he was in Wisconsin.

According to authorities, 42-year-old Nicholas Link allegedly aimed the beam of a laser pointer at aircraft on Oct. 29, 2021. The laser pointer was reportedly aimed at a Delta Airlines commercial aircraft and at a Minnesota State Patrol aircraft.

It was also alleged that Link did this while he was in Wisconsin. Even though he allegedly used the laser pointer in Wisconsin, Link is reportedly from Rochester, Minnesota.

Link was charged with two counts of aiming the beam of a laser pointer at aircraft. If he is convicted, Link faces a maximum of five years in federal prison for each count.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Minnesota State Patrol and the River Falls Police Department.