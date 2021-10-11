Minnesota halts deer importation, movement after CWD positive deer in Wisconsin

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota officials have blocked the importation and movement of deer into and within the state to slow the spread of chronic wasting disease.

The state Department of Natural Resources announced the move early Monday morning. The decision comes after a CWD-positive game farm in Wisconsin shipped nearly 400 deer to farms in seven states. Minnesota farms received a total of five deer from the infected farm. Two of the deer went to a farm that is no longer in business and were shipped back to Wisconsin farms.

The other three deer went to an active Minnesota farm. Two were killed and tested negative for CWD. The third is still alive and the owner is waiting for payment prior to killing the animal

Last month, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced an entire deer farm in Outagamie County tested positive for CWD. On September 1, a deer farm in Langlade County had to quarantine their deer after receiving animals from a CWD-affected farm and one of there does testing positive. The DNR announced on September 25 that a deer in another Outagamie County deer farm tested positive for CWD which has led to a ban on baiting and feeding in not only Outagamie County but Calumet County as well.