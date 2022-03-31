KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – More details have emerged in the retail theft at Voecks’ Fox Valley Coin that caused several schools in Kimberly to go into lockdown on Monday.

According to officials, Travis Burrell, 37, from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota was one of the suspects caught. He is being charged with felony retail theft of more than $10,000 and possession of THC.

This charge of more than $10,000 carries up to a $25,000 fine and up to 10 years of prison. The possession of THC carries up to a $1,000 fine and up to six months in prison.

Investigators say the initial information indicated a robber stole 20 gold coins worth up to $43,000 from Voecks’ Fox Valley Coin & Diamonds. After stealing the coins, the robber reportedly got into an SUV with no rear license plate and took off. It was also reported that a second person was in the vehicle.

A worker at the store says they had the gold coins in their hand when the robber snatched them out. The robber then bolted for the door and then to the SUV. An armed security guard chased after the suspect and shot at the vehicle, but was unable to stop them.

Burrell was arrested in Winnebago County Monday evening. He and his girlfriend Tiffany Todd were taken in for an interview.

In an interview, Burrell told local law enforcement it was a friend from the area that went in and completed the robbery, not himself.

Todd reported that she and her boyfriend Burrell were in the area for a funeral and were staying at a hotel. Todd said that Burrell left the hotel in the morning to go get McDonald’s and didn’t return for four hours.

Todd agreed to allow authorities to search the vehicle where they found several grams of marijuana and spray cans that were used to paint the black wheels to silver wheels to evade local law enforcement.

The Outagamie County Court Commissioner has set a $20,000 bond for Burnell and a court date has yet to be scheduled.

Local 5 will update this story when more details emerge.