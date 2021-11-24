Minnesota man dies after hunting incident in northern Wisconsin

SAXON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Minnesota died from an apparent hunting incident in northern Wisconsin.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 23 around 4:30 p.m. a call came in for a hunting accident in Saxon. The caller reportedly said one man was seriously injured from an accidental discharge of a firearm.

Multiple agencies responded, but due to the location of the incident, the Hurley Snowmobile/ATV Rescue was paged out. However, they were later called off when deputies arrived on scene.

First responders tried life-saving measures but were unsuccessful. The victim was later pronounced dead of a gunshot wound.

The victim was a 65-year-old man from Minnesota. Saxon is just under four hours northwest of Green Bay, and about two hours east of Duluth.

Authorities say the incident is still under investigation.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.

