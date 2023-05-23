(WFRV) – A Minnesota man was arrested on Monday morning after leading Wisconsin police on a pursuit that extended through multiple counties.

In a release, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says it was alerted at 8:15 a.m. by Wisconsin State Patrol that they were in pursuit of a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-90 into Columbia County from Sauk County.

Officials say that Wisconsin State Patrol had been pursuing the vehicle since around the 73-mile marker in Juneau County for a traffic violation that occurred in a work zone.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says deputies attempted to assist the Wisconsin State Patrol with tire deflation devices. As the vehicle came closer to the deputy who was preparing to deploy the tire deflation device, the driver swerved off the interstate and into the ditch nearly hitting the deputy.

Several Columbia County and State Patrol units continued to pursue the vehicle as it started to reach Dane County. As the vehicle approached the DeForest exits, a successful tire deflation device deployment was reportedly made resulting in 3 out of 4 tires being flattened.

The suspect then continued to drive on the flat tires and eventually, the metal rims before a PIT was successfully performed at the I-90 and CTH V interchange. The driver then fled on foot before being caught and arrested shortly after.

The suspect was later identified as 26-year-old Michael Scott Payne from Minneapolis. Authorities then learned that Payne had an active warrant for his arrest in Minnesota for Aggravated 1st Degree Robbery.

Payne was taken to the Columbia County jail for his activated warrant in addition to being held for charges of 1st degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Fleeing/Eluding an Officer.

No other information is available at this time. Local Five will update this story if more details are released.