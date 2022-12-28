KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Minnesota was sentenced on Wednesday after reaching a plea deal for his alleged involvement in stealing $43,000 worth of gold coins from Voecks’ Fox Valley Coin & Diamonds in Kimberly back in March.

Travis Burrell was sentenced on December 28 to three years in prison followed by three years of extended supervision on a charge of Felony Retail Theft of more than $10,000.

Burrell, a 37-year-old from Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, was eventually taken into custody by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office near the Town of Wolf River.

Authorities say the initial investigation indicated a robber stole 20 gold coins worth up to $43,000 from Voecks’ Fox Valley Coin & Diamonds. After stealing the coins, the robber reportedly got into an SUV and took off.

It was also reported that a second person was in the vehicle.

During the incident, a security employee at the business ran after the vehicle, which reportedly drove toward the employee. The security employee fired several rounds from their handgun at the vehicle, but the vehicle ultimately got away.

Eventually, the vehicle was found and investigators brought Burrell into custody.

In the sentencing, Burrell was ordered to maintain absolute sobriety, unless prescribed by a physician and ordered to have no contact with Voecks’ Fox Valley Coin and Diamonds and its employees.