Minnesota paper includes Rodgers’ collarbone being broken as top sports moment of the decade

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – OCTOBER 15: Anthony Barr #55 of the Minnesota Vikings hits quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter of the game on October 15, 2017 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

MINNESOTA (WFRV) — The Star Tribune, based in Minneapolis, is drawing attention after they featured “Barr Injures Rodgers” as one of the top sports moments of the decade.

Pictures of the paper began circling Twitter and other social media platforms on Christmas. The front page has a collage of colored photos including Minnesota Golden Gophers football head coach P.J. Fleck and other state players as well as Minnesota Viking Anthony Barr tackling Aaron Rodgers.

That tackle in 2017 would leave Rodgers with a broken collar bone and the Vikings with a 23-10 victory.

Mixed responses have arisen on Twitter from both Packers fans and Vikings fans, as well as others. Some say a player being injured shouldn’t be considered a highlight while others say it changed the course of the NFC North in 2017.

What’s your take – Is it a big deal or is it nothing? Let us know your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter.