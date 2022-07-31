SOMERSET, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are actively investigating a stabbing in St. Croix County that left one teenager dead and four others with serious injuries.

On Saturday, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies responded to a critical incident on the Apple River in the Town of Somerset.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they initially found five victims with stab wounds. Their injuries ranged from serious to critical.

Unfortunately, one of the five victims, a 17-year-old Minnesota boy, was later pronounced dead due to his injuries, reported our CBS affiliate in Minnesota.

The other four victims, identified as a woman and three men, all in their early twenties, were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to our CBS affiliate in Minnesota. Their conditions remain unknown at this time.

In a news conference, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson explained that the victims were tubing on the river when the incident took place.

The suspect, identified as a 52-year-old man from Minnesota, was also reportedly tubing on the Apple River. He was with another group.

The suspect has been taken into custody. At this time it is unclear if the stabbing was random.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Local 5 has reached out to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office for more information. We will provide updates to this story as it progresses.