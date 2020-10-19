WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Minocqua woman arrested after police found her with 32 grams of suspected heroin

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Minocqua woman has been arrested after being found with over 30 grams of suspected heroin in Clintonville.

At around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night, Clintonville Police say they were dispatched to Kwik Trip for a welfare check on a woman who appeared to be intoxicated and had a child with her.

When officers arrived, they say they found the woman leaving the store and spoke to her.

While speaking to the 47-year-old from Minocqua, Clintonville Police say she reached into her pocket and multiple baggies with a powder substance fell on the ground.

The woman told police that the powder substance in the bags was heroin.

After a complete investigation, Clintonville Police say 28 bags were located with a total weight of 32 grams of suspected heroin.

The Minocqua woman was arrested for possession with the intent to deliver heroin and transported to the Waupaca County Jail.

Clintonville Police say the child that was with the woman “was turned over to a responsible adult.”

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity occurring in and around the City of Clintonville is asked to contact Clintonville Police at 715-823-3117.

