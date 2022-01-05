Minoka HS Program, Washington Middle School go temporarily virtual, starting Jan. 6

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Minoka High School Program and Washington Middle School will be moved to virtual temporarily, starting Jan. 6.

According to the Green Bay Area Public School District, the change to virtual is because of a critical staff shortage. The district’s plan is to stay virtual from Thursday through Monday, Jan. 10.

District officials say Jan. 6 will be an asynchronous learning day for students – independent learning.

If you are part of a family that has children in these schools, staff say teachers will be contacting parents or the student regarding virtual instruction for Friday and Monday.

The release says scheduled co-curricular activities will still occur, unless otherwise talked about specifically.

Meal pick-up will also be the following:

Minoka High School Program students should contact school if they wish to pick-up meals.

Washington Middle School students can pick-up meals between 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

If the critical staffing shortage at Minoka High School Program or Washington Middle School has not been resolved by end of Jan. 10, district officials say they will notify families no later than 9:00 p.m. to tell them if virtual instruction will continue.